City
Amy Grief
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto island rain

Flooding concerns shut down Toronto Island

City
Amy Grief
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's probably not the best time to visit the Toronto Island, considering the beautiful oasis is busy getting ready for potential flooding thanks to the continued rainfall.

And you'll probably have a hard time getting to the Island too because the city's restricting ferry service to "required individuals only." That includes residents, city staff and emergency personnel. 

Regular ferry service to the Centre Island and Hanlan's Point docks is cancelled. Service to the Ward's Dock will run on its spring schedule. 

Lead photo by

Daniel N

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto's longest standing poster feud just won't die

Flooding concerns shut down Toronto Island

The DVP might shut down today due to flooding

Another stunning TTC station nears completion

Ottawa just copied the Toronto sign

Condo of the week: 383 Sorauren Avenue

Fighting parking tickets in Toronto will soon be a lot easier

Toronto Island might be evacuated today due to flooding