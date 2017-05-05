Flooding concerns shut down Toronto Island

It's probably not the best time to visit the Toronto Island, considering the beautiful oasis is busy getting ready for potential flooding thanks to the continued rainfall.

And you'll probably have a hard time getting to the Island too because the city's restricting ferry service to "required individuals only." That includes residents, city staff and emergency personnel.

Toronto Island ferry service is restricted to island residents & necessary personnel today. #CityofTO details: https://t.co/OXi9KAd1g3 — City of Toronto (@TorontoComms) May 5, 2017

Regular ferry service to the Centre Island and Hanlan's Point docks is cancelled. Service to the Ward's Dock will run on its spring schedule.