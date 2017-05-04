City
Toronto Island might be evacuated today due to flooding

Get out your raincoats and umbrellas because Toronto's in for a wet few days. There's currently a rainfall warning in effect for the city because Environment Canada says we might see between 40 to 70 millimetres of rain between this afternoon and Saturday.

"The ground, already near saturation, has little ability to absorb further rainfall," reads the alert, which means that thanks to all the rain we've been getting over the past few weeks, certain areas of the city are at an increased risk of flooding, including Toronto Island. 

toronto rainfall

According to the Toronto Star, the city is preparing for a possible evacuation of the Island and has emergency plans in place.

CBC News reports, there will be a ferry left at the Ward's Island dock tonight, which could be used as a shelter. City staff will also be on call should a ferry to start running after hours. The 700 residents on Ward's Island will be notified via email if a ferry starts running to evacuate people. 

The rain is expected to start at 2 p.m. today and continue until Saturday.

Carlos Bolivar

