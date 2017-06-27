Toronto's best beach party is back and now it's licensed
Thanks to all the rain we got this past spring, our beaches flooded, putting a damper on all sorts of summertime activities.
Now that things have dried up a bit, however, one of the city's longest running beach parties is back.
Promise Cherry Beach returns this Canada Day long weekend on Monday, July 3. Unlike previous iterations, the party's now fully licensed, so there will be a beach bar on site.
In previous years, Promise has run up to 14 parties per summer, but there are two confirmed so far this year.
The all-ages event runs from 3 to 11 p.m.
Join the conversation Load comments