Toronto's best beach party is back and now it's licensed

Thanks to all the rain we got this past spring, our beaches flooded, putting a damper on all sorts of summertime activities.

Now that things have dried up a bit, however, one of the city's longest running beach parties is back.

A post shared by Amir Ebrahimnia : Toronto (@amirebrahimnia) on Aug 28, 2016 at 3:13pm PDT

Promise Cherry Beach returns this Canada Day long weekend on Monday, July 3. Unlike previous iterations, the party's now fully licensed, so there will be a beach bar on site.

In previous years, Promise has run up to 14 parties per summer, but there are two confirmed so far this year.

A post shared by the originoo kitt-n-wessun (@djmisskittie) on Aug 7, 2016 at 5:33pm PDT

The all-ages event runs from 3 to 11 p.m.