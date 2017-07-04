The world's biggest rubber duck drew huge crowds in Toronto

After the world's biggest rubber duck floated into Toronto this past Friday, the city went nuts. While many we're skeptical why the province dished out $120K for something that didn't seem to symbolize national or provincial pride, many decided to embrace it anyway.

I wanna go on record and say that the giant rubber duck was literally the biggest waste of money and plastic Toronto has committed to. — Louisa (@Arejano96) July 4, 2017

The six-storey rubber duck set Instagram aglow with many flocking to the waterfront for a photo op. Tens of thousands visited over the course of the weekend to the point where it was difficult to navigate the grounds of the Redpath Waterfront Festival.

I may be the only person in toronto without a photo with the giant rubber duck... 😒 — Amanda Galbraith (@agalbraith) July 4, 2017

There was a bit more room to move at night, save for the peak of the fireworks celebrations on July 1, when the CN Tower and the duck both posed as larger-than-life spectacles.

Here's what the scene at HTO park looked like Canada Day weekend.