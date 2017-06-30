The world's biggest rubber duck just floated into Toronto

The giant spectacle that is the world's biggest rubber duck has arrived in Toronto. While it's not yet on public display (that comes tomorrow), it's kind of hard to keep a 30,000 pound fake duck under wraps as it floats through the harbour.

As such, social media has already lit up with sightings of the bathtub monstrosity that's in town to mark Canada 150 and the Redpath Waterfront Festival. Perhaps the $120K grant from the Ontario government for this thing was worth it, after all?

In any case, it was one bizarre sight this morning as it made its way to shore. It's not everyday that you see a six-storey rubber duck bobbing into town. Eventually it'll stay moored at HTO Park for the weekend with the official unveiling scheduled for 11 a.m. tomorrow.

Here's an advance preview.