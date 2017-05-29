Arts
Staff
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
giant rubber duck toronto

People are upset about $200k cost of giant rubber duck

Arts
Staff
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A giant rubber duck will float into the Toronto harbour this Canada Day. While it's sure to attract flocks of eager Instagrammers and onlookers, not everyone's too happy with this massive yellow bath toy.

The duck, which will tour across the province, apparently cost a total $200,000, and it'll make its way to various cities and towns thanks to a $120,000 Ontario government grant, reports the Canadian Press

The Ontario Progressive Conservatives questioned the duck's connection to Canadian heritage.

Toronto got a peek of the duck earlier this month when a miniature version of it appeared at Nathan Phillips Square.

The big version, which is a copy of Florentijn Hofman's original rubber duck sculpture, will be in Toronto from July 1 to 3 for the Redpath Waterfront Festival. 

Lead photo by

Derek Flack

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

People are upset about $200k cost of giant rubber duck

The industrial Port Lands just got an amazing creative space

11 new Toronto-themed books you can buy right now

Toronto's most famous photography gallery is moving

Toronto's natural parkland has never looked so beautiful

The top 10 rental photography studios in Toronto

How a Toronto factory gets ready to host a major festival

The top 12 outdoor art fairs in Toronto for 2017