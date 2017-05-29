People are upset about $200k cost of giant rubber duck

A giant rubber duck will float into the Toronto harbour this Canada Day. While it's sure to attract flocks of eager Instagrammers and onlookers, not everyone's too happy with this massive yellow bath toy.

The duck, which will tour across the province, apparently cost a total $200,000, and it'll make its way to various cities and towns thanks to a $120,000 Ontario government grant, reports the Canadian Press.

FYI: The world's largest rubber duck will be in Toronto for Canada Day weekend! https://t.co/KqM4L2CeVQ pic.twitter.com/u1PbLz32uV — Norm Kelly (@norm) May 29, 2017

The Ontario Progressive Conservatives questioned the duck's connection to Canadian heritage.

Okay, wait. That giant rubber duck coming in the summer is going to cost taxpayers $200,000? Holy geez. — Ashli Barrett (@Ashli_28) May 29, 2017

Toronto got a peek of the duck earlier this month when a miniature version of it appeared at Nathan Phillips Square.

@Kathleen_Wynne $200,000 for a rubber duck. Gimme back my money https://t.co/yFVIbl8grf — lesley taylor (@lesley100) May 29, 2017

The big version, which is a copy of Florentijn Hofman's original rubber duck sculpture, will be in Toronto from July 1 to 3 for the Redpath Waterfront Festival.