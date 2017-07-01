City
Derek Flack
Posted 3 hours ago
worlds biggest rubber duck

What the world's biggest rubber duck looks like up close

Toronto's obsessed with the world's biggest rubber duck, which floated into town yesterday. After it docked at HTO Park — where it'll spend the rest of the weekend — curious onlookers quickly flocked to the beach to get a look at the enormous bath toy.

worlds biggest rubber duckThe official unveiling took place today at around 11 a.m., but as late as 1 a.m. last night people were still trekking down to the waterfront for a look (it actually has a cool glow at night). 

worlds biggest rubber duckIt's hard to explain how big this thing is. There are stats like six storeys and 30,000 pounds, but you only really get a sense of the scale when you stand beside it and stare up at its vaguely sinister half-smiling face. 

worlds biggest rubber duckA look inside the duck is another way to frame the scale. You could actually transport a small army in here. Could this be the Trojan Horse of the 21st century? It'd be hard to think of something more disarming than an oversized rubber duck.

worlds biggest rubber duckContrary to my imaginings, you need not fear the duck. It's all in good fun, and has proven to be a legitimate social media phenomenon. Even if you think the whole thing is terribly hokey and a giant waste of money, it's a good excuse to head down to our lovely waterfront.

worlds biggest rubber duckThe duck can be viewed from July 1 to 3 at HtO Park (near Queens Quay and Rees St.). It'll then make the journey to Owen Sound, Sault Ste. Marie, and eventually Midland.

worlds biggest rubber duck

Lead photo by

Matt Forsythe

