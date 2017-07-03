Music
Amy Grief
Posted 46 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
drake toronto

Drake did a surprise show at Nathan Phillips Square

Music
Amy Grief
Posted 46 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Canada Day celebrations continue across Toronto, including at Nathan Phillips Square, which wraps up its four days of concerts and fireworks shows tonight. 

However, those who gathered outside of City Hall last night were in for a real treat because Drake surprised the crowd by showing up and performing a few songs before the big pyrotechnics-filled finale.

Drake reportedly wowed the audience with rendition of "Jumpman," "Gyalchester," and "Fake Love."

Of course, this isn't the first time Drake's made a surprise appearance at a local show.

He's been known to show up at Ryerson's outdoor concerts, but I doubt anyone thought the festivities at Nathan Phillips Square would get quite so exciting.

A post shared by Mudda (@mudda.pali) on

But if the waterfront can get a giant rubber duck, apparently NPS can host Drake. 

Lead photo by

specialeventsto

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Drake did a surprise show at Nathan Phillips Square

Fans rage after OVO Fest tickets sell out in minutes

Win tickets to Violent Femmes

Drake's bringing OVO Fest back to Toronto this summer

Free outdoor concerts at Yonge & Dundas all summer

The end could be near for the Cadillac Lounge

Toronto's best beach party is back and now it's licensed

Win tickets to DJ Shadow