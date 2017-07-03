Drake did a surprise show at Nathan Phillips Square

Canada Day celebrations continue across Toronto, including at Nathan Phillips Square, which wraps up its four days of concerts and fireworks shows tonight.

However, those who gathered outside of City Hall last night were in for a real treat because Drake surprised the crowd by showing up and performing a few songs before the big pyrotechnics-filled finale.

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 2, 2017 at 9:05pm PDT

Drake reportedly wowed the audience with rendition of "Jumpman," "Gyalchester," and "Fake Love."

Of course, this isn't the first time Drake's made a surprise appearance at a local show.

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 2, 2017 at 8:21pm PDT

He's been known to show up at Ryerson's outdoor concerts, but I doubt anyone thought the festivities at Nathan Phillips Square would get quite so exciting.

A post shared by Mudda (@mudda.pali) on Jul 3, 2017 at 5:43am PDT

But if the waterfront can get a giant rubber duck, apparently NPS can host Drake.