19 explosive photos of Canada Day fireworks in Toronto

Canada Day fireworks exploded all over Toronto this long weekend. They lit up the sky with a dazzling array of colours at Harbourfront, Humber Bay, Ashbridges Bay, and Nathan Phillips Square.

The real showstopper was the CN Tower, which featured a fireworks and light show set to music on July 1. Thankfully, it was easy to see these spectacular pyrotechnics performances all over Toronto.

Relive the excitement with these photos of fireworks from the Canada Day long weekend.