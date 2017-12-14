Huge crowds show up for Laduree opening in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 8 hours ago
Laduree is officially open in Toronto. The new Boutique and Tea Salon opened at Yorkdale Shopping Centre at noon – just in time for lunch break!

I'm kidding (unless you can take, like, a four hour lunch break).

Torontonians are loving their shiny new Parisian macaron store, as evidenced by the long line running through Yorkdale's luxury wing right now.

This should come as no surprise to those familiar with the kinds of things people flock to in Toronto.

Locals have lined up for hours at Yorkdale in recent months to enter Drake's flagship OVO store, for the new iPhone, and, of course, The Cheesecake Factory (which still actually has quite the waiting list.)

And that's only at Yorkdale – don't even get me started on the ice cream scene.

Laduree Toronto openingLaduree's new Toronto tea room boasts just 26 seats, so you might be waiting a while to sit down for a croque monsieur – but the attached boutique will, presumably, be more accessible.

You can buys various chocolates, jams, honeys, specialty teas, candles, room fragrances and accessories there, along with the world-renowned patisserie's famous macarons.

To celebrate its grand opening, Laduree Toronto will be serving an exclusive maple syrup macaron. That alone could be very well worth the wait, depending on your perspective.

Photos by

Aaron Navarro 

