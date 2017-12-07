Laduree is opening its first Toronto location next week

The wait is almost over. In exactly one week, Laduree will open its first boutique and tea salon in Toronto. It'll be located, quite fittingly, within Yorkdale mall's luxury wing.

The world-renowned Parisian patisserie, established in 1862, made its Canadian debut with a 23-seat tea room on Robson Street in Vancouver last year.

That location, as well as the company's second Vancouver store, has proven very popular. People have been known to line up for hours just to shop at Laduree in our home and native land, and the new Toronto boutique will likely be no different.

Toronto's Laduree tea room will have 26 seats, offer an exclusive maple syrup macaron, and boast an atmosphere "inspired by the colonial style of [the] 18th century and travel of French culture and style throughout the world."

Think pastel pink, white mable, gold lattice, crystal chandeliers, velvet furniture, madeleine lights and geometrical tile flooring.

Along with its famous macarons, the boutique part of this location will sell various chocolates, jams, honeys, specialty teas, candles, room fragrances and accessories, like key chains and shopping bags.

Laduree Toronto will also serve as a legitimate restaurant, serving sweet and savoury dishes such as French toast, croque monsieur, and salads.

The Yorkdale boutique and tea room is set to open at noon on Dec. 14. I'd recommend getting there early, as we all know how popular new additions to the mall attract long lineups.