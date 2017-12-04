Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Cheesecake Factory yorkdale

Toronto is still waiting hours for the Cheesecake Factory

Wondering if its any easier to get into the Cheesecake Factory, now that it's been open for a few weeks?

Wonder no more: It's not.

Toronto's hottest new mega-restaurant has been rammed since opening day, generating lineups in and around Yorkdale Mall as customers eagerly await the chance to order from that 250-item menu

5 hour wait for the Cheesecake Factory... incredible. #cheesecakefactory #cheesecakemadness

A post shared by Dylan Kelly (@dkstare) on

Staff at the restaurant couldn't give an average wait time by phone on Monday morning, as it varies by day, time and party size.

For instance, on Sunday at around 7 p.m., a party of two would have waited for approximately two and a half hours. A party of four could be waiting "a lot longer," or potentially even less time depending on availability.

Reports from customers vary as well. One Instagram user said last weekend that the wait was five hours long.

Yesterday, people on Twitter reported waiting three to four hours for a seat in the restaurant.

Was it worth it? Those who stuck around to find out say yes.

They must really, really like cheesecake. 

