The top 10 vegan pizza in Toronto

Vegan pizza is not nearly as scarce in Toronto as it once was, and the quality and selection just keeps getting better and better. Whether you want a raw, sprouted crust, Daiya cheese or a nutty alternative, these places can deliver.

Here are my picks on the top places to chow down on vegan pizza in Toronto.

Exclusively vegan slices are available across from Christie Pits Park. Choose from selections like the faux-meat lover's Pig Destroyer Destroyer, or try the Fat Mac that resembles a Big Mac from McDonalds.

Everything at this Yorkville restaurant is 100% plant-based. On the menu you'll find three different pizzas including The Bianca with roasted rosemary potatoes, cashew mozzarella, kale, olives, capers and hot chilli oil.

Pizzas are a popular pick on the menu at this all-natural, all-vegan restaurant in Etobicoke and Little Italy. Choose from options like the Bella with kale pesto topped with roasted red peppers, grilled eggplant, black olives and avocado.

All the pizzas on the menu at this Cabbagetown pizzeria can swap in vegan cheese with no additional charge. They also offer gluten-free crusts.

Multiple locations of this local pizza chain get big points for offering an abundance of vegan options. Vegan selections include the Black Magic with pesto, steamed kale, sun-dried tomatoes, and Daiya, as well as, the Hot Potato Magic with chili-tomato sauce, tandoori sweet potato, caramelized onions.

This mini pizza chain with locations in Bloorcourt and Dundas West serves something called The Hungry Vegan. It's a meatless treat, made with tomato sauce, grilled red pepper, zucchini, eggplant, caramelized onions, and a dressed arugula salad.

This popular Toronto pizza purveyor with a few locations scattered around the city has vegan cheese on the menu. This means you can build your own pie on their crunchy thin crust with all your favourite veggie toppings. Even better, they don't charge extra for the substitution.

The Lebron James endorsed pizza joint at Yonge & Dundas is not only fast - 180 seconds to be exact - but when you opt to build your own pie you can select vegan cheese along with a whole slew of other toppings to accompany it.

Vegans will find nine different options at this pizza joint at Bathurst and St. Clair. Start by selecting a size and then choose from pies like the Vegan Cheeseburger with chopped up vegan burger patty, red onion, tomato and Daiya cheese.

When you build your pizza at either their Queen West or King East locations you'll be able to add Daiya cheese. It's important to note that unlike some other places on this list swapping in vegan cheese will come with an additional fee.