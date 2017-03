Buck-a-shuck oyster deals in Toronto might not be as plentiful as cheap wing nights, but there's enough of them to keep any seafood lover well fed. While a portion of these specials are limited to happy hour, there are many that run throughout service for those who prefer to dine later.

Multi-Day

Monday

The Yukon offers buck-a-shuck on Mondays until 10 p.m.

Tuesday

Bar Hop on King St. extends your oyster dollar on Tuesdays from 5 p.m. until close.

Boehmer does buck-a-shuck, $22 full steamed lobsters and half-priced wine on Tuesdays starting at 5:30 p.m.

Hole in The Wall does $1 oysters on Tuesdays starting at 5 p.m.

Trinity Common in Kensington Market serves buck-a-shuck every Tuesday starting at 3 p.m.

Wednesday

Batch has their special buck-a-shuck night on Wednesday starting at 5 p.m.

Bestellen does buck-a-shuck all night long from 6 p.m. until close.

Mr. Flamingo does dollar shuck oysters every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Nuit Social offers $1 oysters every Hump Day starting at 5 p.m.

Skwish in Leslieville dishes out $1 oysters on Wednesday 5 p.m onwards.

Thursday

La Societe draws a crowd with its buck-a-shuck deal on Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the lounge.

Mildred's Temple Kitchen has $1 oysters every Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Pearl Diver does a rather special buck-a-shuck deal for those with big appetites. Every Thursday you can get 100 oysters for 100 bucks.

Skwish in the Beaches offers $1 oysters every Thursday from 5 p.m. until they sell out.

Sunday