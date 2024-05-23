Here are Canada's border rules for bringing dogs into the country from the U.S.

After many travellers were surprised to learn the US is cracking down on its rules for pets coming into the country, we rounded up the rules for those hoping to bring their dog into Canada this summer in hopes of making the trip as seamless as possible!

First, it's key to remember that Canada and the US have different rules regarding animals, and your situation might just be an exemption to some of these rules. It's always best to reach out or ask the border guard directly if you have a specific circumstance not mentioned below.

If you aren't following the rules, you risk being delayed, turned away, or forced to make other arrangements for your animal. Saying you didn't know any better won't land with the border guards!

Even worse, if you get through the border and then it's discovered you didn't follow the rules, you could face a serious investigation, and the animal will usually be removed from the visiting country.

A minor Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) fine will cost $500, and a serious one could be $1,300.

That's according to the Government of Canada's Canadian Food Inspection Agency, which states that rules like these are in place "to avoid introducing animal diseases to protect its people, plants and animals."

Okay, now to the rules for US travellers into Canada by land border.

If the dog is your personal pet and it's less than three months old

When you arrive in Canada, you will need:

Proof of the dog's age from a veterinarian

The dog appears healthy and meets humane transportation requirements

Proof you own the dog

"A hard copy of all required original documentation may be requested during the inspection, and the importer must be able to provide such records if asked. As such, it is strongly recommended to travel with a physical original copy of all required documentation," the website reads in part.

Note: if your dog is younger than six months, the United States will not allow you to bring it back into the country afterwards, according to new rules starting in August.

If the dog is your personal pet and it's older than three months

When you arrive at the border from the US, you will need:

A valid rabies vaccination certificate from a vet

The dog appears healthy and meets humane transportation requirements

Proof you own the dog

Younger dogs aren't required to be immunized for rabies because they are too young, but older dogs must have proof that they have received it from a licensed veterinarian, and it is valid for one year from the date of vaccination (dogs typically get a booster every year anyways).

If the dog isn't immunized, owners have to apply for an exemption, or they will be required to get their dog immunized within a specific period and present the documentation in person to a CFIA Health Office.

If you are bringing someone else's dog to Canada to sell, foster, adopt, etc.

Requirements include:

Knowing where the dog came from and having official documentation to back it up

You may need to book an inspection ahead of time

Depending on the age, it will need a rabies vaccine

The animal must be healthy and be inspected to determine no sign of abuse or neglect

Must be transported humanely

The dog might need a microchip if it's a puppy

"Canada does not require a microchip or tattoo identification for domestic dogs imported as personal pets or domestic cats. However, dogs under eight months of age imported under the commercial category (dogs for retail sale, breeding purposes, show or exhibition, scientific research, dogs in 'special training status', and dogs destined for adoption and/or animal welfare organization) must be identified by an electronic microchip," the website states.

If your dog is a service dog

Emotional support or therapy animals do not count under this category and instead would be classified as personal pets.

The dog must be certified and trained by an organization accredited by the International Guide Dog Federation or Assistance Dogs International

You must have proof that you are the owner of the dog and you are bringing the dog in yourself

It is exempt from the rabies vaccination requirements.

If they have to quarantine your dog

You will have to pay each day the animal is in their care

Plus, if you have to have additional tests or experts from the CFIA to examine your dog, it will cost additional fees for that, plus the costs of medical services.

It's important to note that if you are an American crossing into Canada with your pet and then heading home after, the rules for re-entry will apply, and that will likely mean a microchip as of August 2024.

Why all the stress about rabies?

"Dog rabies is a fatal disease of the central nervous system and is 99% fatal to animals and humans once they start to show signs or symptoms. That's one of the reasons why it's important to know what country the dogs are coming from before planning to bring them into Canada to prevent the introduction and spread of serious diseases like dog rabies," the Government of Canada wrote online.

Rabies kills some 59,000 people a year; however, in Canada, it is extremely rare, and cases even amongst wildlife populations are declining.

The last human fatality from rabies was in 2019 when a 21-year-old man was bitten by a rabid bat on Vancouver Island. Since 1924, there have been 26 cases of rabies in the country, and all cases have been fatal, according to Health Canada.

"Rabies is also known as hydrophobia because one of the symptoms is paralysis of the throat muscles leading to a fear of water. This viral encephalitis is spread by infected mammals. Dogs are responsible for most of the cases worldwide," the BC Centre of Disease Control says.

Fears of dogs bringing the lethal disease to the country have led to the ban on dogs from more than 100 countries into Canada since 2022, a move which many rescue organizations have spoken out against, claiming that the animals they have brought into Canada are healthy. Some also argue the dogs they can now no longer bring to loving homes for adoption are left in a state of neglect and inhumane conditions.

Stateside, the expansion of current measures for public safety has led officials to announce that additional rules will be in place, but the government will apparently relax its ban on high-risk country imports.

"CDC updated its dog and cat importation regulation in 2024 to protect the health and safety of people and animals and prevent the reintroduction of dog rabies to the United States. The updated regulation will help keep Americans and their pets safe. It addresses recent challenges seen with international dog importations, including the challenges posed by fraudulent documentation," the United States rules read in part.

To learn more, click here.