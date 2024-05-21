Travel
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
bombardier toronto

New plane rolls off Toronto production line and immediately crashes into fence

Just weeks after opening its state-of-the-art aircraft assembly centre at Toronto Pearson International Airport, a Bombardier aircraft reportedly crashed into a fence during a recent ground run-up check. 

Photos of the new Bombardier Global 5500 taken on May 14 show the aircraft leaning against a broken fence with a knocked-over lamp post nearby. 

In a statement to Simple Flying, Bombardier confirmed that the incident occurred on the ground-test area at the new $670 million facility. 

"No team members were injured and we are diligently gathering information. Bombardier's ultimate priorities remain the safety and the quality of its aircraft. Manufacturing operations at the facility continue," the statement reads

"The preliminary investigation has concluded with no need for any fleet-wide action as the team has ruled out factors pertaining to the aircraft type and continuing airworthiness." 

On May 1, the jet manufacturer officially inaugurated its new production facility at Pearson Airport, which will serve as the main production facility for all of the Bombardier Global variants, including the Global 5500, the Global 6500, the Global 7500, and most likely the Global 8000 in the future once it is certified. 

The Montreal-headquartered company began moving its production lines from Downsview Airport in September 2023, which had been utilized by Bombardier since 1992. 

Lead photo by

@bizjets101
