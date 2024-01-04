Canadian passports were just rated among the most powerful in the world

The Canadian passport has always had a reputation for being one of the most powerful in the world, but a new ranking reveals just why exactly it's still worth having.

If you're a jet-setter, the kind of passport you own could indicate whether your travels go a little smoother or not.

Arton Capital, a global citizenship financial advisory firm based in Montreal, released its 2024 Global Passport Index, ranking the most powerful passports in the world based off of how much mobility they give a traveller.

According to the firm, the list is a helpful tool that informs "the public on the power passports transcend on the holder's identity, opportunity, mobility and overall quality of life."

This year, the Canadian passport ranks as the seventh most powerful in the world, tying with Malta, Estonia, Lithuania and Slovenia.

It received an overall mobility score of 173. This takes into account the 117 countries Canadian passport holders can enter visa-free, the 50 destinations that require a visa on arrival, and the six places that require Canadians to get an Electronic Travel Authorization.

As you can see on the full list of countries' visa requirements for Canadians, those with the travel bug can explore plenty of countries visa-free, which is why the passport ranks pretty high.

The Canadian passport's mobility score has barely fluctuated since 2022, with the only major drop occurring in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

But how does it compare to the top-ranking countries?

The United Arab Emirates passport took first place, with a mobility score of 180. People with that passport can enter 124 countries visa-free.

Owning a US passport is just slightly better than a Canadian passport, with a mobility score of 174.

If you're curious about how you can improve your mobility, the index also allows you to explore that through its "improve your personal mobility score" feature. You can add passports to your current one to see how your mobility can improve.