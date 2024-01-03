Travel
Claire Fenton, Daily Hive
Posted 7 hours ago
air canada delays

Air Canada ranked the worst major airline in North America for on-time performance

Claire Fenton, Daily Hive
Posted 7 hours ago
Canada's airlines didn't crack the top five best in North America for their ability to get their passengers from point A to point B on time, according to a new ranking.

Delta Air Lines took the prestigious top spot for punctuality, according to Cirium, an aviation analytics website.

"The On-Time Performance Review 2023" report found Delta not only has an "unwavering commitment to punctuality and operational excellence" but also was awarded the Cirium Platinum Award as it continues to navigate complex operational challenges, such as post-pandemic travel, through hard work and dedication.

Delta had an on-time rate of 84.72 per cent across all flights tracked in 2023, the report found.

But, north of the border, the arrival times were a little bit more scattered.

Wesjet placed 7th in North American airlines, with a 69.29 per cent on-time arrival success rate.

Air Canada placed in the 10th spot with a 63.17 per cent rate in 2023.

air canada delays

cirium.com

Globally, Delta only placed fourth.

air canada delays

cirium.com

The best on-time arrival, according to Cirium, was SA Avianca, based in Colombia.

It won as it "succeeded in reinventing itself following its emergence from bankruptcy in December 2021 with a plan to modernize its fleet, improve customer satisfaction, increase operational efficiency, and to help fill the void left by the cessation of operations by low-cost [Colombian] carrier Viva," Cirium said.

Lead photo by

Robin Guess/Shutterstock
