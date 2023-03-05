5 of the best ski hills to visit in Ontario before the end of the season

Winter is coming to an end in just a few days, but due to the series of delayed winter storms we've had recently, there's still plenty of time to hit the slopes before they close for the season.

Ontario has a number of great ski hills that cater to all ages and abilities, and with lots of fresh snow and relatively mild temperatures, it's the perfect time to get a few last runs in before the spring.

Here are 5 ski hills to visit in Ontario before the end of the season.

As the largest ski resort in Ontario, Blue Mountain caters to all abilities with 42 runs, 16 chairlifts, and 3 freestyle terrains. Lift tickets start around $75 and up for a pass. Besides the ski hills, the resort also has tons of other winter activities to do before the snow melts, including mountaintop skating, tubing, and a great village full of vibrant restaurants and shops to explore.

While significantly smaller than Blue Mountain, Horseshoe Resort is closer to Toronto and typically much less busy. The hill has 28 ski and snowboard runs, a snowboard half pipe, and an amazing tubing hill. There is also a full-service resort onsite, offering overnight accommodations and a spa. Daily lift tickets start at $79.

Perfect for a day trip, Mount St. Louis Moonstone is just over an hour away from Toronto. The ski hill has 36 runs and 12 lifts. While the hill does not have an onsite resort or accommodation to offer, it remains a popular destination due to its close proximity to the city. Lift tickets are quite expensive, starting at $91 and up.

Although it's a long drive from the city, Calabogie Peaks near Ottawa is home to the largest public vertical drop in the province. In addition to the 780-foot plunge, the resort located on the shores of Calabogie Lake has 18 other ski runs serviced by 11 lifts, as well as an onsite hotel. Lift tickets are reasonably priced, starting at $49 and up.

Located in the Oak Ridges Moraine in Uxbridge, Lakeridge Resort has 21 runs and 3 terrain parks, with black diamond trails for experts as well as gentle slopes for beginners. The resort also has a great tubing hill for an exhilirating thrill. Lift tickets are based on 4 hour time slots, though you can add more if you wish. Passes begin at $61 and up.