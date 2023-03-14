Ontario is bracing for yet another winter storm with up to 30 cm of snow

Winter may be in its final week, but the unrelenting snowy darkness has yet to release Ontario from its miserable grips. Parts of the province are about to be smacked with snowfall projected to break the 30-centimetre mark, adding more precipitation to what has already been a stretch of particularly nasty weather across Ontario.

Southern Ontario will see relatively springlike weather conditions for the final weekend of winter, but the makings of a Colorado low system are promising to bring hazardous snowy conditions to the province's central and eastern regions.

Weather Network meteorologist Kelly Sonnenburg warns that the storm "will bring a guaranteed heavy swath of snow stretching across parts of central Ontario beginning Thursday, picking up in intensity for Friday and possibly continuing through the entire weekend with a dumping of 30+ cm of fresh snow."

Areas north of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), including cottage country, could be in for some major snowfall as well.

Meteorologists forecast as much as 15 centimetres to blanket areas north and east of the Toronto region on Friday, a warning cottage-goers should probably heed.

The GTA itself should get off comparatively light, with a forecast calling for temperatures jumping from just below freezing to the mid-single digits, between 10 and 15 mm of rainfall on Friday, and around 1 cm of snow on Saturday.

The pending snowstorm comes on the heels of a two-month stretch with what feels like weekly occurrences of severe winter weather.

From February through mid-March, Toronto has witnessed multiple major snow events that have dumped almost 70 centimetres of combined snowfall on the city, with even higher totals in regions further north and east.

A late-February blizzard was the peak of madness this season, grinding Toronto to a halt and forcing hundreds of flight delays and cancellations out of Pearson International Airport.