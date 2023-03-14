City
Jack Landau
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
snow weather ontario

Ontario is bracing for yet another winter storm with up to 30 cm of snow

City
Jack Landau
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Winter may be in its final week, but the unrelenting snowy darkness has yet to release Ontario from its miserable grips. Parts of the province are about to be smacked with snowfall projected to break the 30-centimetre mark, adding more precipitation to what has already been a stretch of particularly nasty weather across Ontario.

Southern Ontario will see relatively springlike weather conditions for the final weekend of winter, but the makings of a Colorado low system are promising to bring hazardous snowy conditions to the province's central and eastern regions.

Weather Network meteorologist Kelly Sonnenburg warns that the storm "will bring a guaranteed heavy swath of snow stretching across parts of central Ontario beginning Thursday, picking up in intensity for Friday and possibly continuing through the entire weekend with a dumping of 30+ cm of fresh snow."

Areas north of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), including cottage country, could be in for some major snowfall as well.

Meteorologists forecast as much as 15 centimetres to blanket areas north and east of the Toronto region on Friday, a warning cottage-goers should probably heed.

The GTA itself should get off comparatively light, with a forecast calling for temperatures jumping from just below freezing to the mid-single digits, between 10 and 15 mm of rainfall on Friday, and around 1 cm of snow on Saturday.

The pending snowstorm comes on the heels of a two-month stretch with what feels like weekly occurrences of severe winter weather.

From February through mid-March, Toronto has witnessed multiple major snow events that have dumped almost 70 centimetres of combined snowfall on the city, with even higher totals in regions further north and east.

A late-February blizzard was the peak of madness this season, grinding Toronto to a halt and forcing hundreds of flight delays and cancellations out of Pearson International Airport.

Lead photo by

Frederick K. Larkin
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Here's a closer look at the trains that will run on Toronto's new Ontario Line subway

Busy Toronto street finally reopens to traffic and TTC after months of construction

Ontario is bracing for yet another winter storm with up to 30 cm of snow

Good Samaritans save adorable pet bunny dumped on TTC subway tracks

TTC passengers may have been double-charged en masse due to major Presto error

Groups calling out the high cost of rebuilding part of Toronto's crumbling Gardiner

People who work from home in Ontario may soon have new legal protections

Toronto Police stop sending additional overtime cops to patrol TTC