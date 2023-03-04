Toronto got 'Thundersnow' during winter storm and people couldn't believe it

Thundersnow arrived in Toronto last night.

As most of Toronto prepared to stay in to avoid the massive snowstorm, many couldn't believe the city was also hit with thunder and lightning.

The rare phenomenon is called 'Thundersnow'. Simply put, during a snowstorm, lightning and thunder may rarely occur.

Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning for the City of Toronto earlier this week calling for around 30 centimetres of snow between Friday night and Saturday morning.

On Friday evening, loud sounds of thunder rang through different parts of the city. Many were quick to head to social media to find out what they just heard and saw.

Sooo. Did anyone in Toronto just witness that Thundersnow too, orrr….?#toronto #snowstorm — DK (@kimmersnbits33) March 4, 2023

One person said they were able to cross 'Thundersnow' off their bucket list.

So excited that I get to see THUNDERSNOW. Like bucket list weather condition experienced. 🌩️❄️#ONStorm #Toronto — Nerhys Hall (@nerhyshall) March 4, 2023

Someone was so amazed by the thundersnow that they went outside to experience it first hand. Which is probably not the safest idea.

Someone said this is the first time they've seen thundersnow in Toronto after decades of living in the city.

Thundersnow is super rare here. Lived here 53 years and only seen it once, and that wasn’t here but in Toronto. — Jim MacKenzie (@PhotoJim67) January 14, 2021

So what causes thundersnow and what is it so rare? According to experts, the combination of snow, thunder and lightening doesn't happen often and requires 'specific weather ingredients' to come together at once.

It almost exclusively happens during big, intense storms.

Now that the snow is here and the ground is covered in white stuff, we might as well take advantage of it. Tobogganing hills are expected to be busy today. There's probably a good one in your neighbourhood.