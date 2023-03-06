More snow is on the way for Toronto as winter weather systems persist

Wouldn't it have been chill of Old Man Winter to bow out with a bang after Friday night's thundersnow display in Toronto? Even the surliest of cold weather haters could respect such a move. Appreciate it, even.

But, alas, winter has no chill (metaphorically speaking,) and meteorologists say that cold, windy, precipitous weather conditions will cause more headaches yet this season — starting on Monday evening.

Another round of snow is expected to descend upon southern Ontario today as a weak clipper moves through the region, potentially impacting evening commutes in and around the City of Toronto.

"Following southern Ontario's most memorable snowstorm of the season, which brought hundreds of lightning strikes and thunder, parts of the province will see another round of snow to kickstart the work week," reads an update published by The Weather Network early Monday morning.

"Although this storm is not going to bring epic snow totals to the province, parts of southern Ontario - particularly the west end of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and southwest can expect to see some travel delays throughout Monday."

All in all, the incoming system has the potential to bring up to 5 cm of "wet snow" to some parts of the region, turning roads slippery enough to become dangerous.

The snow is expected to "make its way into the GTA and the western shores of Lake Ontario late Monday afternoon and into the evening, just in time for the evening commute," per the Weather Network.

By Tuesday morning, the precipitation should be over, leaving behind only "gusty winds behind that could cause local blowing snow and flurries at times."

We can also expect below-seasonal temperatures in the days ahead before another round of snow targets the GTA on Friday.

"Snow is likely Friday night," said Weather Network meteorologist Dr. Doug Gillham on Monday morning. "At this point it looks like we will see 5 to 10 cm of accumulation across most of the GTHA and the Niagara region."

Winter will officially become spring later this month when the vernal equinox hits, but early predictions for the forthcoming season don't show much promise for those who like it hot.

March and April will see "several bouts of late winter weather," according to Gillham, periods of "colder than normal temperatures" and more storms expected before we're in the clear.