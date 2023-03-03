Toronto's spring weather forecast calls for nasty winter storms and frigid temps

Keep your jacket, mittens and toques at the ready Toronto, because it appears winter isn't going anywhere at all for the next few weeks.

While we are eager to skip ahead to springtime and see the flowers, it appears the warm weather is a long time away, according to The Weather Network's 2023 Spring Forecast.

March and April will see "several bouts of late winter weather," even periods of "colder than normal temperatures," and more winter storms, according to the forecast.

But once the cold is over, there is a potential for a strong start to warmer and drier weather.

An active storm track is expected across Ontario through April, where colder weather from the north and a milder pattern over the eastern U.S. will surge north and meet.

"This will bring above-normal precipitation to southern Ontario and parts of northern Ontario for the season," said The Weather Network.

As for right now, there doesn't appear to be a risk of spring floods, especially in southern Ontario. However, heavy snow in March could increase that risk as the season moves on and melt kicks in.

Of course, this is just a prediction, and seeing as how crazy our winter (including the March 3 blizzard) has been, who knows what will happen over the next two months.