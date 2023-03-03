Travel
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This should be invisible

winter storm warning flights

Airlines are cancelling flights leaving from Toronto Airport due to winter storm

Travel
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Due to a major winter storm warning that is in effect for most of southern Ontario, airlines such as WestJet have cancelled all scheduled flights operating to and from Toronto Pearson International Airport until weather conditions improve. 

WestJet made the announcement on Friday afternoon, specifying that it applies to all of its scheduled flights to and from Pearson beginning at 8 p.m. until Saturday morning. 

WestJet says flights to and from Pearson will resume Saturday morning at a reduced capacity and are entirely contingent on weather conditions improving. The cancellations are impacting 50 flights, many of which have already been rescheduled for Saturday. 

Dozens of Air Canada and Air Canada Jazz flights departing from Pearson have also been cancelled as a result of the forecasted weather conditions. A number of other airlines, including United Airlines and Porter Airlines, have also cancelled several flights leaving after 7 p.m

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Toronto, where total snowfall accumulations are expected to be anywhere from 20 to 30 cm. Snowfall rates of 5 to 8 cm/h are also possible. 

The storm is expected to run its course this evening through to Saturday morning, with the most dangerous conditions expected between 9 p.m. and midnight. 

According to the weather agency, a "Texas low is expected to bring heavy snow and strong winds to a large swath of southern Ontario. Snow will begin this evening and quickly become heavy at times." 

Environment Canada also warned of possible isolated power outages as a result of the combination of heavy wet snow and wind. 

Lead photo by

David Preston
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

Airlines are cancelling flights leaving from Toronto Airport due to winter storm

Lost baggage found in Toronto street tracked down to owner by Air Canada flight attendant

Port Hope is a charming town in Ontario that appears in so many movies

Albion Falls in Hamilton might be the prettiest waterfall in the Toronto area

People who lost baggage on Air Canada being told by police to contact TikTok influencer

Jordan Station is a picturesque small town in Ontario full of hidden gems

Porter Airlines will soon fly from Toronto to two different airports in Montreal

White River in Ontario is the birthplace of the world's most beloved bear