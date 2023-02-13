Here's how to have a full day of winter fun in Uxbridge near Toronto

While Ontario's winter temperatures may dull your enthusiasm to get up and outside, there are endless fun things to see and do if you're in the mood to get active and escape the city.

Uxbridge is one of Toronto's nearby gems, and it serves as the perfect weekend winter getaway on a budget, especially for anyone who hasn't yet explored its severely underrated charms and thrills.

Just an hour or so from T.O., the town is a beautiful spot to take a little road trip any time of year — yes, even in mid-winter, where you can indulge in multiple hills for skiing, tons of bars and restaurants, shopping, and tons more activities, both outdoor and in.

Enjoy the slopes at Lakeridge Ski Resort

Whether you're looking to downhill ski, snowboard, snowblade or snow tube, Lakeridge is the place to do it all, with 23 runs of various difficulties across 70 acres, from the bunny hill to moguls, banked slalum trails, snowcross, and multiple terrain and fun parks.

You can rent equipment on-site, take a lesson through Lakeridge's ski school, and tear up the hills day and night, with over 12 hours of potential ski time on weekends and 7-12 hours on weekdays.

If you're not ready to step into a set of skis or strap onto a board just yet, you can tube in the separate tubing park — with all equipment provided, of course — where you can have loads of fun without any skill required.

Take on Dagmar's epic terrain park

If you want some variety in your skiing or snowboarding repertoire, Uxbridge is also home to Dagmar Ski Resort, which is a mere three-minute drive from Lakeridge if you want to try out both in one day or weekend.

Dagmar has 18 runs for all ski and board levels, and is known for having the largest terrain park in the region with more than 60 features in four progression parks to suit any experience level.

When you've tired yourself out or need a warm-up, you can enjoy the resort's famously delicious cookies and a hot drink in the lounge area while you watch a live cam of the hill.

Best of all, both Lakeridge and Dagmar are far less crowded than larger resorts like Blue Mountain, and have their own charming chalets and restaurants with eat and drink, pro and repair shops, stores for all of your last-minute ski needs, rentals and classes, snowmakers to ensure the best conditions, and more.

Hit the trails and choose your own adventure

Uxbridge is the trail capital of Canada, with a variety of multi-use and designated trails for winter hiking, snowshoeing, fat-tire biking, and cross-country skiing, where you can revel in the gorgeous scenery.

There are a whopping 240 km of paths available through Trail Hub, which also has a cozy chalet for warming up after your trek through the forests, fields and peaks of the area.

You can bird and animal watch while you snap some stunning photos and take in the unobstructed panoramic view of the Southern Ontario skyline from various vantage points and lookouts.

Trail hub also has bathroom facilities and snowshoe rentals for your comfort and convenience.

Head to Main Street for the perfect après

Just 10 minutes away from all of the action on the hills is downtown Uxbridge, which is the perfect place to wind down with some food and drink after your day's adrenaline-fueled activities.

Whether you're in the mood for baked goods and coffee, casual food and drink, or a fancy dinner and some cocktails, you'll find it at the town's bakeries, cafes, restaurants and more along Main Street.

If you're in the mood for some elevated fare, try contemporary Canadian spot Urban Pantry or TIN Restaurant, which is a cafe by day and serves pizza, tacos, pasta, steak and more at night.

Or, hop a bit off Main to try some locally-made cider and a scrumptious farm-to-table dinner at Slabtown Cider (though it's very popular, so be sure to book in advance), or check out Banjo Cider, which has special firepit nights on select Saturdays.

There you can imbibe in hot mulled cider (both alcoholic and non) and roast marshmallows at your own outdoor firepit, or socialize around a large communal bonfire before heading inside for cider flights at the tasting room.

Just ahead of the trip back home, don't forget to check out Little Thief Bakery for gourmet baked goods and other treats to take with you for the drive, and also the local stores on Main Street for keepsakes, gifts and all of your other shopping needs.

For an amazing winter getaway that's close to home, discover Uxbridge and plan your trip online, get inspired on Instagram, and see what else there is to do in York, Durham and Headwaters at VisitYDH.