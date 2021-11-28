Ski season is just around the corner in Ontario and there are plenty of spots to hit the slopes including Blue Mountain, which has just been transformed into a magical winter wonderland.

Though it may not be as large as Collingwood's 364-acre resort, Calabogie Peaks does boast the largest vertical drop in the province.

Besides the 780-foot plunge, the resort located on the shores of Calabogie Lake at the base of Dickson Mountain has over 20 other ski runs and a network of trails you can snowshoe.

The trails that wind around Calabogie Peaks branch off to a few waterfalls that beautifully freeze over once temperatures get low enough.

A section of the Manitou Trail that can be accessed just down the road from the resort is known as one of the most popular ice climbing areas in the province.

This trail, in particular, leads to the Eagle's Nest Lookout where you can find a breathtaking view overlooking the Ottawa Valley.

That's not the only lookout near Greater Madawaska, trek up the Juniper Ridge plateau or Dickson Mountain for even more spectacular views.

Located a good five hours from Toronto, a stay over at Calabogie will be necessary if doing a winter visit. You can book a room at the hotel resort or there's Somewhere Inn.

The four-season, nature-inspired motel is just five minutes from the ski and trail area and a perfectly cozy spot to set up camp for a night or two.

If you plan on visiting Calabogie Peaks, make sure to practice safe physical distancing and pick up after yourself to leave the area as beautiful as you found it.