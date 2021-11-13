Blue Mountain is transforming into a winter wonderland this week

Now that Halloween has come and gone, the holiday that's on everyone's mind is the winter holidays. From visiting the Christmas Market in the Distillery District to Winterfest at Canada's Wonderland, going to winter holiday festivals has become a staple activity.

Just over a two hours drive north of Toronto, Blue Mountain will be transforming its village and slopes into a magical winter wonderland this month.

Holiday Magic is sure to get you into the holiday spirit as the village will be decked out in all the festive decor.

During the day you can get your steps in as you walk through the 1 km trail covered in garlands and bows. At night, stroll through the village and check out the interactive light displays while your favourite holiday tunes play.

Don't forget to stop by and check out some of the live performances in the village.

After you've had your fair share of shopping, why not hit the slopes for a bit? The resort is known for its ski slopes after all.

To warm up after a day full of fun, grab a seat at one of the fire pits that will keep you warm all night. There will even be fireworks to end the day on selected nights.

Holiday Magic at Blue Mountain runs from Nov. 19 through Jan. 2, giving you a ton of time to enjoy the winter wonderland.