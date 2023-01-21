You can skate through a forest on top of a mountain in Ontario

Sports & Play
Meg Cossmann
Posted 2 hours ago
Ontario has a lot of unique skating trails in and around the GTA, including gliding over a torchlit lake of cranberries or downtown to the tunes of a live DJ.

Despite the mild weather so far this winter, a skating trail with some of the best views around has finally opened for the season.

Located two hours north of the city at Blue Mountain, Woodview Mountaintop Skating is a 1.1km loop on top of the Blue Mountain ski hills with epic views of the Niagara Escarpment.

They also offer Light Up The Night for night skating, illuminating the trail with thousands of interactive lights. No special tickets are required, just book your skate for after dark.

Tickets allow for two hours of access to glide around the magical winter wonderland. Don't worry if you don't have your own equipment, as they also offer rentals.

The resort also offers a ton of other winter activities to try while you're in the area. Blue Mountain is known for its ski slopes and snow tubing hill, or you can head for a relaxing treatment and soak in the baths at the Scandinave Spa in Blue Mountain.

The skating trail is open daily from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., weather and conditions permitting. You can check on their website for updates.

Tickets are available to purchase online, or at the Woodview Activity Centre located on the top of Blue Mountain. Prices start at $18.

