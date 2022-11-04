Sports & Play
Michelle Payot
Posted 4 hours ago
barbara ann scott ice trail toronto

Toronto's downtown skating trail opens for the season this month

It's time to sharpen your skates folks, outdoor ice rinks and trails are set to open this month in Toronto!

If you're looking for a place that's not as crowded as the Nathan Phillips Square rink but just as convenient, then make your way over to Yonge and College where you'll find the Barbara Ann Scott Ice Trail.

The skating trail is fairly new to the city, having only been opened in 2019.

The trail is a five-metre-wide, oval-shaped rink around College Park and is named after the Canadian figure skater who won gold in the 1948 Olympic Games.

This year, the skating trail is set to open on November 26 and the Downtown Yonge BIA is hosting an event to celebrate the start of the season.

The event is set to be an afternoon packed with music from a live DJ, hourly skating performances, photo ops, games and activities.

There will also be a special tree-lighting ceremony at sunset.

The event will take place on November 26 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with the skating trail open until March.

Lead photo by

Downtown Yonge at Barbara Ann Scott Ice Trail
