Ontario just got a skating trail lit up with torches at night

Muskoka Lakes Farm and Winery's magical ice skating trail is preparing to open for the season, and you'll soon get to skate by torchlight under the stars.

Located 2 hours north of Toronto, the winery has one of the province's most unique ice skating experiences, letting you glide over a frozen bed of cranberries.

It's also a year-round destination with fun seasonal activities, including plunging in a sea of cranberries, hiking, or guided farm tours around the cranberry marsh.

As long as the weather co-operates, the 1.2 km ice skating trail will be open daily from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., and every Saturday night for Light the Night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

During Light the Night, over 400 tiki torches will illuminate the ice trail. You can rent skates at the winery, but they do not provide helmets so will have to bring your own if you require one.

After your night skate, you can warm up by a fire pit on the trail, or in the McArthur House Café with mulled wine or hot chocolate.

Muskoka Lakes skating trail is now open pending weather conditions. Be sure to check their website for updates.

Passes for Light the Night are $28 per person and can be booked online.