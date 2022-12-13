Sports & Play
ski hills ontario

Blue Mountain and other Ontario ski hills announce opening day for 2022

It's about time to dust off your ski and snowboard gear, as several popular ski hills in Ontario and near Toronto just announced their official opening dates for the 2022/2023 season.

Thanks to colder temperatures, both Blue Mountain Resort near Collingwood and Horseshoe Resort in Barrie will be welcoming back skiiers to hit the slopes this Thursday, December 15th.

Both will be open for daytime and nighttime skiing.

For now, the resorts will have limited chair lifts and runs operating until later in the season when it gets colder. Other winter activities they offer such as tubing and cross country skiing are also not open just yet.

Blue Mountain will be celebrating the start to their season with free giveaways, treats, and prizes. Lift tickets are available to purchase in advance online.

Horseshoe Resort also has advance lift tickets for sale online, including package deals if you need to rent equipment. 

Several other ski hills near Toronto have already opened. Mount St. Louis Moonstone in Coldwater opened at the end of November, but night skiing will be available as of December 14th. Lakeridge Resort in Uxbridge also opened this past weekend on December 10th.

Don't forget that this is the last month you can take advantage of the Ontario staycation tax credit. If you're considering an overnight ski trip, you can claim 20 per cent of your accommodation expenses at eligible stays by the slopes.

Lead photo by

Blue Mountain
