How to spend a winter weekend in Blue Mountain Ontario

Blue Mountain is one of Ontario's most popular winter destinations for adrenaline-chasers looking to hit the ski slopes, but if snow sports aren't your thing, there are countless other reasons why it still makes a perfect getaway.

Whether you're looking for a peaceful escape from the city or a thrilling adventure, Blue Mountain has something for everyone.

Here's how to spend a winter weekend at Blue Mountain.

Friday

4:00 p.m. - Check into Penny's Motel

Located just a short 15 minute drive from Blue Mountain Village in the idyllic small town of Thornbury, Penny's Motel is a re-imagined roadside boutique accommodation and the perfect home base for your weekend away.

Once you're done admiring the unique touches in your boho-chic room, you can head over to hang out by the outdoor fire pit, or check out the heated Après hut.

If you prefer staying in Collingwood, check out the recently remodelled Dorchester Hotel that has a 125-year old history, or wake up right next to the action at The Westin Trillium House in the village.

5:00 p.m. - Grab a pre-dinner snack or happy hour cocktail

If you're staying at Penny's, don't miss their onsite Après Snack Bar open from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. daily for its curated cocktail selection and small bites. They make a delicious espresso martini with Kahlúa, and have several delicious snacks like charcuterie and oysters.

Try Twist Kitchen + Cocktail if you're sticking around in Blue Mountain Village, which has a rustic-chic lounge with a buzzy vibe.

6:00 p.m. - Lace up for a mountaintop skate

For one of the most unique skating experiences, head to Woodview Mountaintop Skating and glide along the 1.1 km loop on top of the Blue Mountain ski hills.

You'll get epic views of the Niagara Escarpment if it's still light, but after dark the trail is illuminated with thousands of interactive lights for night skating.

8:00 p.m. - Head to dinner at Bruce Wine Bar

After working up an appetite from your skate, head back to Thornbury for a delicious meal at Bruce Wine Bar. This intimate restaurant is a local favourite, offering Neapolitan style wood-fired pizzas and a seasonally changing menu.

I highly recommend their pulled duck pizza, which is the perfect mix of sweet and savoury with a teriyaki base.

Collingwood also has an array of fantastic restaurants to choose from for dinner. Bent Taco is a Mexican-inspired spot with unique tacos and burritos, like chicken tinga or 'beet chorizo'.

For a more upscale option, head to Tremont Cafe for gourmet European fare set in a historic building.

Saturday

9:00 a.m. - Grab a hearty breakfast at Thornbury Bakery Cafe

With an active day ahead, fuel up with some delicious breakfast at Thornbury Bakery Cafe. Established in 1901, everything is made from scratch daily.

In the village, you can also try The Pottery Restaurant within Blue Mountain Inn for classic staples like eggs benedict or Western omelettes.

10:00 a.m. - Hit the slopes

Blue Mountain is known for its ski hills, and there's no better way to enjoy the snow. Whether you're a beginner or experienced skiier, there are hills for all levels, and they offer lessons if you're new to the sport.

If you don't own equipment, you can rent it right at the hill. Reserve your board or skiis along with your lift tickets online.

If skiing or snowboarding doesn't sound too appealing but you still want to embrace the thrill of the outdoors on the mountain, Blue Mountain also has snow tubing or their one-of-a-kind all season mountain roller coaster for a dose of adrenaline.

1:00 p.m. - Break for lunch

The Village at Blue Mountain has countless restaurants to choose from to grab a bite at between runs. For something quick, try a grilled cheese sandwich with a twist at Cheezed, like their signature Strawberry Bliss that has strawberry jam, brie, and bacon.

For a sit-down lunch break, Firehall Pizza Co. is a popular spot in the village with pizzas, pastas, and burgers.

2:00 p.m. - Wander through the village

Whether you plan to head back to the ski hills for the afternoon or want to do something new, don't miss everything the village has to offer. Check their website for ongoing events, warm up by the outdoor fire pits, or browse their selection of shops.

Don't miss getting one of the most elaborate hot chocolates you'll ever try at Royal Majesty Espresso Bar, like their red velvet or s'mores flavours.

3:00 p.m. - Relax at the Scandinave Spa

Experience true bliss with a relaxing afternoon surrounded by nature, soaking in the thermal baths at the Scandinave Spa.

Take in the picturesque views of tall pine trees dusted in snow, and try their cold plunge pool circuit if you dare. Up the luxurious experience by adding a massage to melt all your stress away.

7:30 p.m. - Dinner in the village

After a busy day working up an appetite, Blue Mountain Village has all your cravings covered. If you're in the mood for Asian fusion, try Mother Tongue, one of the newer restaurants in the village. Their Juicy Dumplings are a must.

For Italian fare, grab a table at Magnone's, or head to Tholos for Greek cuisine. Jozo's Bar is also great for a casual après ski hang out.

9:00 p.m. - Check out some live music or go dancing

Blue Mountain Village is the spot to be on a Saturday night, with several nightlife options to suit your vibe. Rusty's at Blue is a BBQ joint that transforms into a club atmosphere after dark, with a DJ and all.

For a more laid-back atmosphere, MJ Byrne's Irish Pub usually has live music playing on weekend nights.

Sunday

9:30 a.m. - Start your day with a restorative yoga flow

Wake up with a relaxing start to your day and stretch out those sore muscles at iwa Spa's award-winning restorative yoga on a heated volcanic rock floor.

Besides a good stretch, the heated rock beds are said to emit negative ions and far infrared rays to deeply heat and detoxify the body. You'll leave feeling renewed and ready for what the day brings.

The spa also offers a range of massages and body treatments, or you can head around the corner to their new iwa Beauty Bar for a mani / pedi or blowout.

11:00 a.m. - Check out and get caffeinated

Sadly it's time to check out of your weekend home away from home, but the day is just getting started. Head into Thornbury one last time and grab a freshly-baked pastry and coffee from Ashanti Thornbury, brewed with Arabica coffee beans grown in Zimbabwe.

Good Grief Coffee Roasters is another local favourite, and has delicious donuts.

12:00 p.m. - Explore the nature of Grey County

Grey County has some of the most stunning scenery to take in, with hilly landscapes and views of the Niagara Escarpment. Visit Scenic Caves Nature Adventures and trek across the longest suspension bridge in Southern Ontario, stretching 25 meters above the valley floor.

There are also snowshoe and cross country ski trails which wind through a beautiful old growth forest.

2:00 p.m. - Grab a late lunch and start the journey home

On your way out of town, fuel up for the drive home and stop at Poppy's French Bistro in Collingwood. This super instagrammable space is located in a restored historical building, and serves a delightful French menu and pastries.

Try their gnocchi parisienne with bacon brown butter cream sauce, grilled radicchio, and chives. This dish alone will have you planning your next visit back as soon as you get home.