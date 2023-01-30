Penny's Motel is a boutique stay in Ontario that's a new destination to escape to near Toronto thsi winter

Located just a short 15 minute drive from Blue Mountain Village in the idyllic small town of Thornbury, is also close to the mountains if you're planning a winter ski vacation.

Upon approach, Penny's old-school marquee looks like it has been up since the 70's, even advertising "color tv". It's not until you enter the parking lot that you notice its unique mix of modern and vintage design accents, with pops of colour peeking through the slatted fence.

Drawing on inspiration from Liz Lamberts hospitality Bunkhouse Group, you'll notice boho-chic elements in shades of pastel and nature tones flowing throughout the property.

"Inspired by our surroundings and vibe of the 70’s, we designed our property in a way that would promote adventure and relaxation," reads the motel's website.

My visit to Penny's Motel

Penny's has made checking in and out as seamless as possible. With no need to visit a front desk, I was sent my room info and key code electronically prior to my arrival.

The rooms are all uniquely designed with different wallpaper and decor. My king suite felt like it was hand-selected for me, with a tropical accent wall and matching pink throw pillows, blanket, and lounge chair.

Despite the blanket of snow outside, the room was so cozy yet spacious, with all the amenities you'd need for a staycation including a small work desk, blackout blinds, a Nespresso coffee maker, smart TV, and fast WiFi.

However, the bathroom deserves its own accolades. With a rainfall shower head, colourful teal tiles, luxury towels, and even Malin & Goetz products, Penny's spared no expense.

My favourite part? The heated floors, which I admittedly spent way too much time raving about, especially after a day of cold toes on the ski slopes.

The courtyard was also a vibe in itself, with a central fire pit blazing to the sounds of a curated playlist softly humming songs of wanderlust and adventure.

Later, we wandered over to check out the Après Snack Bar, which combines a lobby, café and bar all in one.

The bar's sleek wooden furniture fits the retro aesthetic of a traditional front desk, but here you can order freshly brewed coffee and espresso, signature cocktails, local craft beer, or wines served by the glass or bottle.

It also serves a small offering of snacks and tapas, including a selection of pizza, chips and guac, and oysters. The bar is open daily from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and on Sundays for brunch.

There is also a heated après hut just outside the snack bar with additional seating if you have a larger group, complete with a disco ball, throw blankets, and neon signs.

The motel is ideally situated away from the traffic of Blue Mountain, but close enough that you can still see the mountains in the distance. It's also a quick drive or 10 - 15 minute walk into the heart of Thornbury, where you'll find charming boutiques, vintage shops, restaurants, and cafes.

Besides the obvious winter sports offered at Blue Mountain, there are a number of other ways to embrace the season in the area. Head to the Scandinave Spa to indulge in the Nordic baths, or follow the Apple Pie Trail for some delicious apple-based treats.

Rooms at Penny's Motel start around $125 and up per night, depending on date and room type. You'll find Penny's at 141 King St E in Thornbury, and you can book online.