A boutique motel is opening just outside of Toronto and it's the perfect weekend getaway

Summer is here, and it's the perfect time to get out and explore. Toronto is surrounded by charming small-towns that are just a short drive away and make for the perfect weekend getaway.

And now there's a new boutique motel in Thornbury, ON that can be added to the list. Penny's Motel is officially open July 1.

The motel is steps away from numerous activities including the Georgian Trail, Thornbury Village, Bayview Park, the Blue Mountains, Thornbury Harbour and the sandy beach at Georgian Bay.

The site reads, "Your hub for the ultimate Georgian Bay experience."

Owner of Penny's Motel John Belknap tells blogTO that, "We've partnered with a lot of local businesses to offer things like stand-up paddleboarding, hiking, fishing, yoga on the pier and numerous tours - we're ready to welcome people and show them what the area has to offer."

The boho-chic space is designed in pastels and deep nature colours that draw on inspiration from Liz Lamberts hospitality Bunkhouse Group.

Each of the thirteen rooms are uniquely designed with different wallpaper and decor.

"We really wanted to keep the 70's vibe of the architecture and those rooms but totally modernize them and ensure they are all one-of-a-kind," explains Belknap.

The vintage-feel space is equipped with a beautiful garden-light courtyard, Bocce ball, fire pit, oyster bar and a herb garden.

Amber Plourde is the chef for the "Apres" restaurant and has won the Ontario Hostelry Institute top 30 under 30 award in 2016. Plourde was formally at the Drake Hotel.

"The restaurant features an outdoor kitchen and offers small plates utilizing all the amazing farmers in the area and aims to really give people that homemade feel," explains Chef Plourde.

Some of the items on the menu include; Burrata with hot charred cherry tomatoes, a Seafood Boil served with confit potatoes, radish, zucchini and Maggi lime butter and classic Lobster Rolls.

There are plenty of day trips to embark on including the Apple Pie Trail, Beaver River which empties into Georgian Bay at Thornbury, creating some of the best fly fishing opportunities for Migratory Trout and Salmon species as well as a bunch of nearby waterfalls that are certainly worth chasing.