Porter Airlines launching new routes with $1 round-trip flights across Canada

Porter Airlines is celebrating the launch of new routes with almost unbelievable deals, offering $1 round-trips to various Canadian destinations for passengers booking on the routes' inaugural flights.

And, yes, there's a bit of a catch in the added airport fees and taxes, driving the actual prices closer to the triple-digits.

Flights are just about the only thing that seem to be getting any cheaper these days of rampant inflation, and in this era of ultra-low-cost air carriers like Swoop and Lynx, deals on airfare are pretty commonplace in the 2020s.

But Porter is hoping to draw in new passengers with a $1 round-trip sticker price when it launches several new routes in February connecting the airline's new hub at Toronto Pearson International Airport with Ottawa, Montreal, Halifax, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver.

Granted, you're going to have to fork over a whole lot more than just a buck to actually board a plane.

Factoring in airport fees and taxes, round-trip flights will run you between $81.80 and $97.32, though that's still a fraction of what a typical flight to any of these destinations would cost from a standard airline.

Sweetening the deal, Porter states that passengers who book a ticket under this promotion will also receive a $150 voucher towards their next flight with the airline, along with a chance to win a free round-trip.

Booking requires a promo code provided in Porter's press release, though seats are limited, and the airline is urging travellers to act fast before it's too late.