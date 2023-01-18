Travel
Jack Landau
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This should be invisible

porter airlines 1 dollar flights toronto

Porter Airlines launching new routes with $1 round-trip flights across Canada

Travel
Jack Landau
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Porter Airlines is celebrating the launch of new routes with almost unbelievable deals, offering $1 round-trips to various Canadian destinations for passengers booking on the routes' inaugural flights.

And, yes, there's a bit of a catch in the added airport fees and taxes, driving the actual prices closer to the triple-digits.

Flights are just about the only thing that seem to be getting any cheaper these days of rampant inflation, and in this era of ultra-low-cost air carriers like Swoop and Lynx, deals on airfare are pretty commonplace in the 2020s.

But Porter is hoping to draw in new passengers with a $1 round-trip sticker price when it launches several new routes in February connecting the airline's new hub at Toronto Pearson International Airport with Ottawa, Montreal, Halifax, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver.

Granted, you're going to have to fork over a whole lot more than just a buck to actually board a plane.

Factoring in airport fees and taxes, round-trip flights will run you between $81.80 and $97.32, though that's still a fraction of what a typical flight to any of these destinations would cost from a standard airline.

Sweetening the deal, Porter states that passengers who book a ticket under this promotion will also receive a $150 voucher towards their next flight with the airline, along with a chance to win a free round-trip.

Booking requires a promo code provided in Porter's press release, though seats are limited, and the airline is urging travellers to act fast before it's too late.

Lead photo by

porterairlines
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

Canada is hiring a lighthouse keeper and it pays pretty well

Porter Airlines launching new routes with $1 round-trip flights across Canada

You can stay in luxurious wood lodges in a virtually-untouched Ontario forest this winter

Exploring Ontario's ice caves is one of the coolest things you can do this winter

Somewhere Inn in Calabogie is an ideal homebase for winter activities in Ontario

Thornbury is a picturesque small town to visit in Ontario during the winter

Here are some major Canadian cities matched with their American equivalents

Here are all the countries Canadians are charged to visit