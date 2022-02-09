Toronto is getting cheap flights to Canadian cities for less than $60

WestJet's ultra-low-cost carrier, Swoop, has announced an expansion with the purchase of new aircraft to its fleet and the addition of routes that will carry passengers to Toronto for less than it costs to take an Uber across town on a Saturday night.

On Wednesday, Swoop dropped news that it has acquired six new Boeing 737 MAX-8 aircraft, which will up the carrier's fleet from 10 to 16 planes when the new wings arrive this summer.

The 737 MAX is the same model of aircraft that made headlines in 2019 and 2020, when all aircraft were grounded globally after a pair of disastrous high-profile crashes, a problem since blamed on faulty software and resolved.

Expansion of the fleet will allow the carrier to introduce flights to Atlantic Canada with six new domestic routes in time for the upcoming summer travel season, bringing Swoop's total to 37 non-stop domestic routes.

Of the six new routes, three will travel into Toronto multiple times per week, with flights connecting Canada's largest city with Deer Lake, NL, Saint John, NB, and Charlottetown, PEI to take off in the coming months.

You'll be able to fly between Charlottetown, PEI and Toronto with flights departing three times per week starting May 2, while flights between Saint John, NB and Toronto will depart four times a week starting May 12.

But here's the real crazy part: The base fare for these two routes is an astonishingly low $5.14. That's about the price of a GO Transit trip from Union Station to the Kipling GO station, though when you factor in the taxes and fees, the prices increase exponentially.

Add on the $53.86 taxes and fees, and a one-way ticket will actually cost you a still staggeringly low $59.

Flights between Deer Lake and Toronto will depart twice weekly starting on June 20, and will be the most expensive of the new routes, with one-way fares starting at $40.54 or $99 with taxes.

Previously-announced routes will also be expanding with the new aircraft acquisition. The Winnipeg-Toronto route will increase to daily service on June 20, while the Saskatoon-Toronto and Regina-Toronto routes will increase to twice weekly starting June 22.