WestJet's new discount airline launches with ridiculously low fares

We've reached a point in time, my friends, where you can buy a flight from Vancouver to Toronto for less than $8.

Well, sort of. As with all things related to discount carriers, there's a bit of a catch – though the deals are still outrageous.

WestJet's new low-cost airline, Swoop, just started selling tickets for people looking to travel within Canada on the cheap.

The carrier only flies to five different cities so far, but you can get between some of them, on certain days, for less cash than it would take to ride a bus from here to Oshawa.

Halifax, Edmonton and Winnipeg are all on Swoop's route map right now, along with Hamilton, Ont. and Abbortford, B.C. – a city just slightly farther away from Vancouver than Hamilton is from Toronto.

A one-way trip from Abbotsford to Hamilton on November 17, 2018, would cost a base fare of $7.49 if you booked it right now.

Sure, you'd have to drive an hour to hit your final destinations both ways (should you be heading to Toronto from Vancouver,) but the flight itself is roughly the price of two large coffees – taxes and fees included.

There are tons of other one-way flight deals on the company's website right now ranging in price from between $39 and $99, but they're selling like hotcakes, so act fast.

These special prices are related to the airline's launch and won't last forever, but even the company's regularly-priced tickets are pretty reasonable.

Flights from Hamilton to Abbotsford cost between $99 and $279 all summer right now.