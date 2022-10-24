Canada's new ultra-low-cost airline is having a giant sale with cheap flights from Toronto

If you've been looking for a sign (or excuse) to book your next trip, the newest player in Canada's aviation scene is having a masssive sale right now, with super cheap flights from Toronto.

If you've never travelled with ultra-affordable carrier Lynx Air, the Calgary-based company is trying to get you to start by offering up to 75 per cent off its base fares in honour of Diwali this month.

You can book your next vacay to major Canadian cities including Vancouver, Halifax and Edmonton, or get some sun south of the border in Orlando for up to $80 off per direction from Toronto, depending on the original price, destination and date.

We hope your #Diwali has been full of joy and light—and maybe even plans to visit your loved ones! ✨



Use code "FESTIVAL" to celebrate with up to 75% off base fares. Book by October 31 at https://t.co/J8pKMZUuXu pic.twitter.com/tKFeXJpgNl — Lynx Air (@Lynx_Air) October 21, 2022

The carrier also flies to select cities from nearby Hamilton, too, and will take you to Phoenix, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and other U.S. locales if you connect through its main hub in Calgary.

Passengers simply need to use the promo code "FESTIVAL" when booking online to take advantage of the sale, which runs now through to October 31, with travel dates available well into next year.

Since it debuted this spring, Lynx has offered some pretty stellar rates, like flights for as little as $39 on its new fleet of Boeing 737 aircrafts.

Unfortunately, based on comments on the brand's Instagram post about this particular sale, some customers seem to be experiencing issues booking, though on blogTO's end, the site and code appear to be working just fine at the time of publication.