Porter Airlines reveals destinations of first direct flights out of Pearson Airport

Just days after announcing a bunch of major updates as part of their expansion plan, today Porter Airlines revealed the first three routes their new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft will be flying to.

Starting in February 2023, Porter will offer flights from Toronto Pearson International to Ottawa International Airport, Montreal–Trudeau International Airport, and Vancouver International Airport.

You ask, we deliver (you, to where you need to go). Introducing our first routes on our new @Embraer E195 jets! #ActuallyEnjoyEconomy on daily flights between @TorontoPearson, @yvrairport, @yulaeroport, and @FlyYOW, starting Feb. 2023. Visit https://t.co/WbeUwOBOgY for more. pic.twitter.com/47luNAnT82 — Porter Airlines (@porterairlines) December 8, 2022

Vancouver will become the farthest destination Porter has even flown, made possible due to the airline's addition of the new Embraer E195-E2 jets.

"Porter's introduction of the E195-E2 provides the ability to operate throughout North America, including the West Coast, better positioning us to serve the needs of many more business and leisure passengers," Porter CEO Michael Deluce said in a statement.

This raccoon is ready to explore Western Canada! See you soon, Vancouver! https://t.co/1SBbiWfr6J — Porter Airlines (@porterairlines) December 8, 2022

There will be daily non-stop flights to all three destinations. Round-trip fares from Toronto to Vancouver will start at $248, while flights to Ottawa and Montreal start at $225.

Additionally, travellers can expect an elevated cabin experience on these new aircraft, including free Wi-Fi, enhanced legroom, and new fare bundle options.

Flights are already available for booking online, with vacation packages expected to be announced soon.