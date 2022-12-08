Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 4 hours ago
Porter Airlines

Porter Airlines reveals destinations of first direct flights out of Pearson Airport

Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 4 hours ago
Just days after announcing a bunch of major updates as part of their expansion plan, today Porter Airlines revealed the first three routes their new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft will be flying to.

Starting in February 2023, Porter will offer flights from Toronto Pearson International to Ottawa International Airport, Montreal–Trudeau International Airport, and Vancouver International Airport.

Vancouver will become the farthest destination Porter has even flown, made possible due to the airline's addition of the new Embraer E195-E2 jets.

"Porter's introduction of the E195-E2 provides the ability to operate throughout North America, including the West Coast, better positioning us to serve the needs of many more business and leisure passengers," Porter CEO Michael Deluce said in a statement.

There will be daily non-stop flights to all three destinations. Round-trip fares from Toronto to Vancouver will start at $248, while flights to Ottawa and Montreal start at $225.

Additionally, travellers can expect an elevated cabin experience on these new aircraft, including free Wi-Fi, enhanced legroom, and new fare bundle options.

Flights are already available for booking online, with vacation packages expected to be announced soon.

