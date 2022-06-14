Canada is officially dropping its vaccine mandate for travel next week

The Canadian government is officially dropping the requirement that domestic and outbound international travellers be fully vaccinated.

The mandate will be dropped on June 20 and will allow unvaccinated Canadians to board plans and trains to head to domestic or international travel locations.

However, they will still be subject to the current testing and quarantine requirements upon re-entry to Canada.

In fact, all re-entry requirements all slated to stay the same, and you'll still have to wear your face mask wherever its required.

The ArriveCAN app isn't going anywhere either, and you'll still have to use it when returning to Canada.

Foreign nationals planning on coming to Canada will still be required to be vaccinated.

If you're planning on boarding a cruise ship, vaccination requirements will also remain in effect.

Many countries, including the U.S., are still requiring proof of vaccination upon entry, so it's a good idea to double check the entry requirements of your desired travel spot.

Government officials said the mandates have done their job but were never meant to be permanent.

Just last week, the government also stopped its mandatory random testing of vaccinated travellers.

Ministers said the decision had nothing to do with easing the strain at Canadian airports due to staffing shortages. Instead, they cited the country's high vaccination rate as the key factor in making the decision to lift the mandate.