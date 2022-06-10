Vaccinated travellers will no longer get random COVID tests at Canadian airports

It seems like some of the hassle of flying through Canadian airports — specifically Toronto's chaotic Pearson International Airport — just got a little better.

Today, the federal government announced that vaccinated travelers flying into Canada will no longer be subject to random COVID-19 tests effective as early as tomorrow, June 10.

Unvaccinated travellers will still need to be tested, but those who have recieved the requisite vaccine dosages will no longer need to worry about being pulled aside to test in the airport, speeding up the process of moving people through some of the country's busiest airports.

"The Government of Canada recognizes the impact that significant wait times at some Canadian airports are having on travellers. We continue to work with airports, airlines, baggage handlers, and other partners to implement solutions to reduce delays as we approach the summer peak season," Transport Canada said in a statement issued on Friday.

Following complaints from passengers and the aviation industry alike over the delays, wait times and sheer chaos at airports across the country, this change will come as a relief as one less things travellers will need to worry about.

With America also loosening travel restrictions, dreams of a seamless vacation are seeming a little brighter for Canadians this summer. However, the issue of getting passports renewed and staying virus free before and during the trip still remain at large.