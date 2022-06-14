Canadian airport workers are being offered a $200-a-week bonus if they don't take time off

As if there wasn't enough drama at airports across Canada already, airport screeners are now being offered a weekly bonus if they don’t take time off — including sick days.

Unions representing airport screeners across the country said the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) is promising workers a $200-a-week bonus if they don't take any sick days, lieu days or vacation.

Since the spring travel season began, Toronto's Pearson Airport has been hit with an onslaught of massive lines and lengthy delays.

A CATSA spokesperson said these new bonuses are to "ensure adequate resourcing at some airports during the busy summer travel season."

Pearson Airport has been experiencing increased staffing shortages and as a result, longer processing times.

The new move by CATSA appears to be an attempt at lessening the blow of ongoing labour shortages across Canadian airports.

CASTA said they are offering support for an "attendance incentive" to its three screening contractors.

Workers at the Ottawa and Edmonton airports have already started bargaining, and demanding pay increases for staff instead of an attendance incentive.

A spokesperson for Teamsters Canada said there's already a lot of pressure working at an airport, and this new incentive will only result in more fatigue and injuries.