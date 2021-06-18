Travel
Karen Longwell
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
vaccine passport canada

The first version of Canada's vaccine passport expected to launch next month

As more people get fully vaccinated the promise of normal travel seems to be on the horizon — but travellers may need proof of vaccination for easier access across borders.

While travelling hasn't been recommended for over a year, people have taken the risk and paid fines at the border or bills at quarantine hotels.

Starting in early July, a new feature on the ArriveCan app, a type of digital vaccine passport or certificate will go live, the CBC is reporting.

Currently, the ArriveCan app can be downloaded on a cell phone or used online as a way to submit information, securely, on pre-entry COVID-19 tests and quarantine plans.

In July, the app will allow travellers to take a photo or upload a snapshot of their vaccine documentation before going through customs, according to the CBC.

Several different versions of a vaccine passport or certificate are already being considered in Canada.

Manitoba announced they would issue an immunization card two weeks after people received a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

A Calgary tech developer, Zak Hussein, created PORTpass, a free vaccine passport app that will allow users to control their COVID-19 test and vaccine information while crossing borders, according to the Calgary Herald.

Although the ArriveCan app claims to be secure, there are concerns about privacy. The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada released a statement on vaccine passports in May, stating that a vaccine passport presumes that individuals will need to disclose personal health information.

"While this may offer substantial public benefit, it is an encroachment on civil liberties that should be taken only after careful consideration," the statement reads.

"Vaccine passports must be developed and implemented in compliance with applicable privacy laws."

