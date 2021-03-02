City
Becky Robertson
Posted 31 minutes ago
quarantine hotel

Toronto just approved a bunch of new hotels for post-travel quarantine

A whole slew of new hotels in Toronto have been approved for post-travel quarantine since the federal government implemented the new rule for travelers coming in from international destinations last month.

Anyone flying into the Canada from another country must now stay up to three nights at one of 47 designated accommodation sites nationwide as they await results of a mandatory COVID-19 test taken upon arrival, and pay somewhere around $2,000 — or substantially more, apparently — out of their own wallet to do so.

When the program came into effect on Feb. 22, only four hotels had been designated for the purpose in Toronto, but that list has since grown to a total of 17.

The full list, per the government of Canada's website as of March 2, is as follows:

Our quarantine hotels are only located in the vicinity of the four airports that are currently accepting passengers from international destinations: Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver and Montreal.

Though booking rooms has been a nightmare for many, some of the hotels now have an online booking option, compared to the central phone line originally used or all reservations.

Some have been opting to simply leave the airport instead of following the new guidelines, as police aren't detailing non-compliers — though passengers can face a penalty of up to $750,000 and/or six months imprisonment.

