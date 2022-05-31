You can now ride a cruise ship on the Great Lakes from Toronto to Chicago

Cruise ships are officially back on the Great Lakes and near Toronto after a two-year hiatus.

Similar to other Great Lakes cruise packages, Vantage Travel is offering a luxurious 14-day cruise from Toronto to Chicago, aka the Windy City.

Some of the perks of the cruise package includes tours of Lake Huron, Lake Michigan, rock-and-roll Cleveland and “Motor City” Detroit.

From a starting point in Toronto the crusie departs to Niagara Falls to visit a local winery for wine tasting, as well as soak in dramatic views of the Horseshoe Falls.

The next few days are spent sightseeing in Cleveland and Detroit, where you can embark on a tour of the Ford Rouge Factory and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Next up is Georgian Bay and Manitoulin Island, the world's largest freshwater island and home of the Ojibwe tribe.

You will also have time to explore Sault Ste. Marie, and Mackinac Island, where motor vehicles have been banned for over 100 years.

The cruise concludes with an architectural boat tour of Chicago, the third largest city in the U.S.

It comes as no surprise that the price tag for this cruise package is quite hefty. Prices start from $8,699 which works out to about $621 per day.

All the dates for this year’s tour aboard the Ocean Explorer are sold out, however, two dates in 2023 are still available.