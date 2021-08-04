Niagara Falls is getting a new laser and lights show and it looks amazing

Niagara Falls is normally amazingly powerful, but lights that illuminate the cascading currents at night bring a whole new dimension to the natural wonder.

It's getting a brand new light and sound show next month that promises to be even more mind-blowing than any others that have come before. And this time, it's not the falls that will be lit up.

At the brand new Niagara Parks Power Station, it's called Currents: Niagara's Power Transformed, created by Thinkwell Studio Montreal.

The century-old building will serve as the stage for the interplay of light, lasers and sound that illustrate themes of water, electricity and scale from micro to macro. The station was the first major hydro plant on the Canadian side of the Niagara River.

Thinkwell Studio Montreal producer Antoine Roy-Laroche describes the building as having been "sleeping for a decade." The idea behind the show is to bring a sense of life and energy back into the slumbering structure.

The immersive experience gives you the sense of "waking up" the building by placing the viewer in the centre of the action. Thinkwell used lasers and lights to break up the massive space into more compact worlds to be explored, and this play with scale helps create a sense of life.

The show starts Sept. 3, is wheelchair accessible and should have a duration of about 45 minutes, with shows every hour.

Tickets are $30, or for $40, you can purchase a "Night Show Package" where you can explore the station by day then return at night for Currents.