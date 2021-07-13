Adventure seekers are safely crossing the US Canada border without getting in trouble

Crossing the US border has been restricted for over the past year and a half due to lockdown restictions.

However, there is a loophole. The Whirlpool Aero Car attraction at Niagara Falls crosses the international borderline between Canada and the United States a total of four times each trip.

Although you won't be able to actually get out of the car and step foot on US soil, you will get as close as you legally can while abiding by travel restrictions.

The antique cable car is suspended high above the Niagara Gorge and takes riders on a 10-minute trip that offers astonishing views of the white rapids and rushing turquoise-blue water.

The Whirlpool Aero Car was designed by Spanish engineer, Leonardo Torres Quevedo and has been soaring over the Niagara Gorge since 1916.

Quevedo called the cable car "transbordador" and it is the only one of its kind in existence.