This cable car has been giving epic rides at Niagara Falls for over a century

When something's been running for over 100 years, I think it's pretty safe to call it a success.

Like the Whirlpool Aero Car in Niagara Falls, for instance.

The cable car has been in operation since 1916, offering visitors unparalleled views of the Niagara Whirlpool and the whitewater rapids of the Niagara River.

It was designed by Spanish engineer Leonardo Torres Quevedo many years ago, but there's no need to worry about its safety — the car has been upgraded three times, in 1961, 1967 and 1984, to ensure it's sturdy.

The car is suspended from six cables and holds about 35 standing passengers at a time.

It travels on a one-kilometre route, which takes about 10 minutes, allowing passengers to watch as the water mesmerizingly changes directions below.

Because of the way the river elbows, riders actually cross the international border line between Canada and the United States a total of four times during each trip.

The attraction is open seasonally, from April to November, and it'll set you back $16 per person.