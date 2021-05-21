This is when camping will be allowed at Ontario parks

People in Ontario will be allowed to do more outdoorsy things as of this weekend following an announcement from Premier Doug Ford Thursday, but camping isn't one of them.

Starting May 22, outdoor recreational activities like golfing and tennis will be permitted across the province once more, said Ford Thursday.

But campsites and campgrounds in provincial parks will remain closed for another two weeks at least, says Ontario Parks.

According to Ontario's new 3-step COVID-19 reopening plan, camping will be allowed in phase one, when 60 per cent of people across the province have received their first dose of vaccine.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said in the press conference Thursday that the government is hoping to get Ontario into phase one around the week of June 14.

Ontario Parks lists a slightly earlier date of reopening.

According to a statement on the site with current information as of Thursday, Ontario Parks' temporary closure of campground and backcountry campsites, along with roofed accommodations like cabins, yurts, and cabins, will extend until June 2.

"We understand this temporary closure of overnight stays in provincial parks and conservation reserves may impact your plans, however, the health and well-being of Ontarians is our number one priority," said Ontario Parks.

That being said, the site is currently accepting reservations for future dates.

Parks currently remain open for day visits, though park stores and visitor centres are closed. If you plan on hitting up a provincial park anytime soon, make sure to come with all the equipment and supplies you'll need to staf safe.