Here are the full details of Ontario's 3-step Roadmap to Reopening plan

Ontario's provincial government just released a 3-step plan they've dubbed "Roadmap to Reopening" outlining how they plan to lift lockdown restrictions across the province over the weeks and months to come.

The new plan invoves three distinct steps — not to be confused with the "stages" of Ontario's original reopening framework, as implemented last summer, or the colour-coded "zones" of the framework we were under before the entire province was plunged back into full shutdown mode on April 3.

Stay-at-home orders are still expected to lift on June 2, as planned, but current emergency brake shutdown restrictions will remain in effect until we're cleared to enter Step One of the Roadmap.

This time around, restrictions will not be lifted on a region-by-region basis. We're all in this togther — and everything depends on how fast Ontario residents get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Thursday when announcing the news that, based on current trends in key health indicators, Ontario is expected to enter Step One of the reopening roadmap the week of June 14, 2021.

The entire province will stay in each step for at least 21 days before moving forward (if vaccination thresholds and other public health indicators have been met).

Here's everything you need to know about what the new 3-step reopening entails, and what the people of Ontario need to do to move through it swiftly.

Step One: 60 per cent of Ontario adults have received at least one dose

Outdoor gatherings up to 10 people;

Outdoor dining up to 4 people per table;

Outdoor fitness classes, personal training and sports training up to 10 people;

Essential retail at 25 per cent capacity and can sell all goods (including discount and big box);

Non-essential retail at 15 per cent capacity;

Retail stores in malls closed unless the stores have a street-facing entrance;

Outdoor religious services, rites and ceremonies with capacity limited to permit 2 metres of physical distancing;

Horse racing and motor speedways without spectators;

Outdoor horse riding;

Outdoor pools, splash pads and wading pools with capacity limited to permit 2 metres of physical distancing;

Outdoor zoos, landmarks, historic sites and botanical gardens with capacity limits;

Campsites, campgrounds and short-term rentals; and

Ontario Parks.

Step Two: 70 per cent of adults have recieved one dose and 20 per cent of adults have had two

Outdoor gatherings up to 25 people;

Indoor gatherings up to 5 people and other restrictions;

Outdoor dining up to 6 people per table;

Outdoor sports and leagues;

Outdoor meeting and event spaces with capacity limits;

Non-essential retail at 25 per cent capacity; essential retail at 50 per cent capacity;

Personal care services where face coverings can be worn at all times with capacity limits;

Outdoor cinemas and performing arts with capacity limits;

Horse racing and motor speedways for spectators with capacity limits;

Outdoor tour and guide services with capacity limits;

Indoor religious services, rites or ceremony gatherings at 15 per cent capacity, outdoor permitted with capacity limited to 2m of physical distancing;

Public libraries with capacity limits;

Outdoor waterparks and amusement parks with capacity limits; and

Fairs and rural exhibitions with capacity limits.

Step Three: 70 to 80 per cent of adults have had one and 25 per cent of adults have recieved two doses

Outdoor gatherings with larger capacity limits;

Indoor gatherings with larger capacity limits and other restrictions;

Indoor dining with capacity limits;

Indoor sports and recreational fitness facilities with capacity limits;

Indoor meeting and event spaces with capacity limits;

Essential and non-essential retail capacity expanded;

Personal care services with capacity expanded and other restrictions;

Indoor cinemas and performing arts facilities with capacity limits;

Indoor and outdoor religious services, rites or ceremony gatherings with capacity limited to permit 2 metres of physical distancing;

Indoor museums and art galleries with capacity limits;

Indoor zoos, aquariums, waterparks and amusement parks with capacity limits;

Casinos and bingo halls with capacity limits; and

Other outdoor activities from Step Two permitted to operate indoors.

"This list is not exhaustive," says a document provided by the province. "The government will continue to work with sectors on reopening plans, to ensure that they have full awareness of when they can begin to safely reopen and how."